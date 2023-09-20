Nora Lee Ladd, age 97, and long-time resident of Devers, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father, on Friday, September 15, 2023, at The Forum at Memorial Woods Assisted Living, in Houston, Texas. She was born in Hardin, Texas, on May 5, 1926, to the late Benjamin Russell and Evie Mae Tubbe Kirkland, formerly of Devers and Caldwell, Texas. On December 9, 1944, she married the late Jefferson Cornelius (“J.C.”) Ladd, of Devers, son of the late John Lewis and Dorothy Reavis Ladd, and they enjoyed 68 wonderful years of marriage.

Nora Lee attended Devers schools, excelling in basketball and other sports. She and J.C., prior to marriage, were participant volunteers in 1943, on the Watch Tower during World War II, in Devers with the U.S. Army Air Forces III Fighter Command Aircraft Warning Service. She worked alongside her siblings and parents in the farm fields, learned to cook, harvest and can/preserve berries and other farm goods, she helped her parents build their log cabin home, and hunted and fished for recreation. She received a scholarship in 1944 and completed her training at The Draughon Business College, in Houston, learning secretarial, bookkeeping, and office management skills for her career.

Nora Lee worked for the Devers Rice Growers, and was a long-term secretary, bookkeeper, and office manager for Cecil K. and Theresa Boyt and Boyt Trusts of Devers, helping the Boyt family in their cattle ranching business and oil interests. Later in life, she worked part-time at the Liberty-Dayton Chamber of Commerce located in Liberty, Texas. Being a long-time member of First Baptist Church Devers, she served as a choir member, Sunday School teacher, secretary, bookkeeper, and on various committees. She loved helping with church dinners, WMU, GAs, and church events.

Nora Lee was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a local Senior Tap Dance performance group, 42 domino groups, the Libertad Chapter of the DAR, Texas Farm Bureau, Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, WMU, and many various church, community, and social groups. She served on the Lee College board and was one of the founding Partners of the Liberty Opry on the Square.

Nora Lee lived life to its fullest, never wanting to miss an event or an opportunity. She was an encourager to others to attend church and serve their communities. Nora Lee found her greatest joy came from spending quality time with her precious family. She had an infectious smile that naturally lit up the room.

Nora Lee was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband J.C.; her sisters Opal Goodson, Audrey Nell Parker, and Bernice Adams; her brothers Cecil Kirkland, and Russell Kirkland, Jr.; and other relatives and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her daughters Renee Wilson and husband John and Theresa Bruner; her grandchildren Kristen Wilson, Mark Wilson and wife Amanda, Kasey Shelton, and Emily Bruner; her great granddaughter Harper Ava Wilson; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Mark Wilson, Jason Weatherford, Jose Godinez, Leon Sonnier, Jay Jacobson and Jamie Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be John Wilson, Larry Barrow, Mike Goodson and Jerry Adams.

Friends are invited to visit with the family, beginning at 12:30 pm, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Devers, 106 Ave A, Devers, Texas, 77538. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 pm, at the church with a graveside service and committal in Stacy Memorial Cemetery, in Devers.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

