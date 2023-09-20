Budget and tax rate still loom as another Plum Grove council meeting is canceled

Conflict in the City of Plum Grove continues. For the second week in a row, a scheduled Plum Grove City Council meeting for Sept. 19 was canceled. City Secretary Missy Pouncey told El Amanecer (sister paper of Bluebonnet News) that the meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum; however, some council members are chalking it up to miscommunication from the City.

In a public records request obtained by Plum Grove resident Judy Carey, the alleged miscommunication between the City and council members appears to be ongoing and there appears to be some frustration from some council members that items they requested are being left off the meeting agendas.

Councilman Kevin Lee, in an email sent to Council, Mayor Mary Arrendell and City Secretary Pouncey on Friday, Sept. 8, expressed his frustration over not having a matter involving former police chief John Joslin on the agenda. The City is currently facing a legal challenge from Joslin, who is demanding that the City give him his job back or pay him for lost wages after he was fired in March 2022. Joslin recently announced his candidacy for Pct. 6 constable, a position currently held by Constable Zack Harkness.

“I looked at the agenda and it doesn’t have Joslin on it and nothing about the new cameras. The city secretary is not doing what is she asked to,” Lee wrote, continuing later, “If the correct agenda and minutes aren’t posted, I’m not making this meeting until the agenda is done right.”

In a reply to Lee, Mayor Arrendell addressed Lee’s complaint about the agenda items by saying, “As for Joslin, you heard the city attorney, he has a lawyer and we are not supposed to have any conversation with him, and when someone has an attorney, it is always in executive session, his attorney has not made contact with ours. I will not put this on the agenda as I have no reason to or city attorney says no need.”

Lee’s frustrations were echoed by Councilwoman Enloe.

“I see that the original agenda has been posted once again without things that were asked to be put on it. This is not the first time it has happened. This has now cost the newly elected council five months of meetings. I will not be making Monday night’s meeting (Sept. 11). I will be happy to attend once the agenda and minutes are done right instead of being petty,” Enloe wrote.

In a later email, Enloe stated that she wanted Joslin to be put back on the agenda to avoid more litigation.

Emails obtained by El Amanecer show that the city secretary notified all of the Council by email on Friday, Sept. 15, of plans to hold a special-called meeting on Sept. 19. The next scheduled meeting, which includes a tax rate hearing for the proposed property tax rate of $0.306142 per $100 valuation, is set for Sept. 28, 6:45 p.m., at Plum Grove City Hall. At the Sept. 28 meeting, Council is also expected to hold a public hearing for the 2024 fiscal year budget.

To view the proposed budget, go online to: https://bluebonnetnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/2024-PROPOSED-BUDGET-Plum-Grove-Texas.pdf

