Cleveland firefighter recognized for 30 years of service By Bluebonnet News - September 20, 2023 FacebookTwitter The City of Cleveland and Cleveland Fire Department presented Fire Lt. Travis Strickland (center) with his 30-year pin and a plaque of appreciation for all his years of service to the Cleveland community during the Cleveland Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Presenting the honors on behalf of the City were Mayor Danny Lee (left) and Cleveland Fire Chief Sean Anderson. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...