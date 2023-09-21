Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 18, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 18, 2023:

  • Viera Lopez, Oscar Emmanuel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Chianakwalam, Victor Onyeford – Assault/Family Violence
  • Hebert, Donald Joseph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for the State of Louisiana
  • Chavis, David Lee – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Serious Bodily Injury
  • McCrary, Amanda Renae – Abandoning or Endangering a Child, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Mischief
Chavis, David Lee
Chianakwalam, Victor Onyeford
Hebert, Donald Joseph Jr.
McCrary, Amanda Renae
Viera Lopez, Oscar Emmanuel
Previous articlePet Talk: Improving animal welfare through spays and neuters
Next articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 19, 2023
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.