Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 18, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 18, 2023:
- Viera Lopez, Oscar Emmanuel – Driving While Intoxicated
- Chianakwalam, Victor Onyeford – Assault/Family Violence
- Hebert, Donald Joseph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for the State of Louisiana
- Chavis, David Lee – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Serious Bodily Injury
- McCrary, Amanda Renae – Abandoning or Endangering a Child, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Mischief