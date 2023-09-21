Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 19, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 19, 2023:

  • Hassler, Donald Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Guerra-Vidal, Arienys Antonio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Dillard, John Joseph – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Mazur, Michael Andrew – Criminal Trespassing
  • Joel, Cody Joe – Petition to Revoke-Assault of a Pregnant Person
  • Herrera, Oscar – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Johns, Melanie – Amended Order
  • Mallard, Chris Laroy – Criminal Trespass
  • Cerda, Eric Rene – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Public Intoxication
  • Miller, Ernest – Criminal Mischief

