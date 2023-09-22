Convicted felons arrested on narcotics charges; stolen travel trailer recovered

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Deputies from Montgomery County Pct. 4 executed an arrest warrant on the 13000 block of Firetower Rd. in Conroe, Texas, on Sept. 21. During the operation, multiple controlled substances and a stolen travel trailer were discovered on the premises.

Thomas Courtney, 47, and Gladys Brown, 45, both of Conroe, were apprehended while occupying the travel trailer. The trailer had been reported as stolen from Montgomery County, and contained black tar heroin and methamphetamine.

Courtney and Brown are no strangers to the criminal justice system, having multiple prior convictions for drug charges and property crimes. Courtney was arrested on his original trespassing warrant and also faces several felony charges for possession of controlled substances and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Brown faces multiple felony charges for the possession of controlled substances as well.

Constable Hayden commended the proactive efforts of the deputies, highlighting their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the East Montgomery County community.

Thomas Courtney
Gladys Brown
Previous articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 19, 2023
Next articleBrylee Austynn Brown
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

2 COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.