Brylee Austynn Brown came into this world on June 26, 2023 in The Woodlands, Texas to proud parents, Heath and Brandi Brown. God called her to her heavenly home on September 17, 2023. Though her life was short, the joy she brought to those around her was great and she will be deeply missed by her family and everyone that knew and loved her.

Brylee was preceded in death by her grandfather, Rickie Brown. She is survived by her parents, Heath and Brandi Brown; brothers, Kaesyn Falls and Rhett Brown; grandparents, Bobby and Debbie Talley, and Monica Willey Brown; aunt, Chasity Faulkner; uncle, Bodan Faulkner; cousins, Brendyn Faulkner, Beaux Canada, Wade Canada, Colby Canada, and Cacee Pawvlik; along with numerous extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 4pm-8pm. Brylee’s funeral will be on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 3 pm, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Junior Kirkland and Pastor Rickey Aber officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Heath Brown, Kaesyn Falls, and Rhett Brown and honorary pallbearer will be Bobby Talley, Brendyn Faulkner, and Bodan Faulkner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

