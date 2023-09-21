Robert “Bob” Edward Hanley of Cleveland, Texas, passed away September 17, 2023, at the age of 67, surrounded by family. Bob was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 3, 1955, to parents, Walter Hanley and Bernice A. (Freidel) Hanley.

He married Diane Fisher on November 6, 1982, in McFarland, Wisconsin and together they had two daughters, Trisha and Robyn. They raised their young family in Huntsville, Texas until 1995 when the family moved to Cleveland, Texas. Bob loved his family. He made sure to teach his daughters creativity, hard work, and generosity through his actions and acts of service.

Bob worked for Erdman as a Construction Superintendent for over 30 years building healthcare facilities across the country. He retired in 2019 and spent his retirement renovating the house, building Christmas decorations and traveling with his wife and family.

Bob was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was instrumental in the construction of the new church building. Bob was also a volunteer for Waggin Tails Dog Rescue of San Jacinto County.

Bob’s greatest contribution to the community was his Christmas light display. He was the mastermind and creator of Christmas Ranch in Cleveland, Texas, where for 37 years (10 of which in Huntsville, Texas) he brought holiday cheer to all through a free drive through display on his property with over 344,000 Christmas lights. Bob found incredible joy preparing the display every November with the help of his family, friends, and community volunteers. He impacted many lives through the donations he collected for his church.

He will be greatly missed by his family and the entire community.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Diane Hanley; his loving daughters, Trisha Hanley, Robyn Kanewske and husband David; his adoring grandchildren, John Robert Kanewske (6) and Madison Bernice Kanewske (3); sisters, Susan Schwerdtfeger and husband Ron, Jane Nelson and husband David; brother, Steven Hanley and wife Kitty Chan; 8 nieces and nephews, extended family, and countless dear friends. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Walter Hanley; mother, Bernice Welker; stepfather, Leonard Welker; and brother, William Hanley.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel (303 E Crockett St.) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 from 5-7pm with a Rosary Service beginning at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 25, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (904 Kirbywood Dr.), at 10am with Father Andy Vu officiating. Burial will follow in the Montague Cemetery (15151 FM1725).

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church https://tinyurl.com/yy5vnwj8 or Toys for Tots https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/

