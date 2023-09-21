Barbara Gail Foster Buchta, age 67, passed away on September 17, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on September 27, 1955, in Houston to her loving parents, Robert Foster and Jessie May Almon Foster. Barbara resided in Dayton for the past 17 years, but her life journey took her through various places, including Channelview and Mena, Arkansas.

Barbara was a devoted member of the Huffman Church in Huffman, Texas, where her heart overflowed with generosity and kindness. She dedicated herself to serving her church community, especially when it came to preparing meals and baking treats for those who were ill or grieving. Cooking and baking were not just her talents; they were her passions. She took immense pleasure in creating delicious dishes for large family gatherings and holidays, always going the extra mile for her loved ones. Barbara’s home was known for its warm hospitality, where her son Bryan’s friends were always treated to scrumptious meals lovingly prepared by her. She was affectionately known as “Meme” and cherished teaching her granddaughters the art of baking, creating beautiful memories together. Family gatherings were among her most cherished moments, and she had a deep love for spending quality time with her loved ones.

Beyond her culinary talents, Barbara enjoyed fishing, reading, and spending countless hours studying the Bible. She had a flair for interior design, constantly revamping her home, and adding her personal touch with meticulously crafted flower arrangements. Hugs were a central part of Barbara’s life, and she instilled this love of embracing in both her own and Donald’s families.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law Emil Buchta, and her brother, Bill Foster. She is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Donald Buchta, her mother-in-law Matilda Buchta, her son Bryan Buchta and his wife Monte, her brothers Ross Foster and his wife Candy, Mike Foster and his wife Judy, her sisters Toni Tilotta and her husband Bill, Linda Carnathan and her husband James, and her beloved grandchildren Felicia and her fiancé Justin, Emily, Chloe, Kenzie, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other cherished family members, and a host of dear friends.

Visitation to celebrate Barbara’s life will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A heartfelt service to honor her memory will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, also at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton at 1:00 p.m. Barbara’s final resting place will be at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton. The services will be led by Pastor Joe Kearse, and all arrangements are being handled by Pace Stancil Funeral Home.

Barbara Gail Foster Buchta will be remembered for her unwavering love, her culinary talents, and her warm embrace that touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her. Her legacy of love and generosity will continue to live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

