Steven Roper, 66, of Porter, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023. He was born on Monday, May 20, 1957, in Jacksonville, Texas, to Thomas Roper and June Sanders Roper McDow.

Steven was also preceded in death by his father Thomas Roper; stepfather Mack McDow; and brother Larry Roper. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Sharon Roper; son, Stephen Pitts and his wife Julia; brother, Jerry Roper and his wife Pat; sister, Cathy Pickens and husband Russell; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Steven will be held at Neal Funeral Home on September 27, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services for Steven will also be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 am.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

