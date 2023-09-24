Nadine Cliffy Lockridge Hopper of Splendora, Texas, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 14, 2023. Nadine was born to Cliff and Betty Lockridge in Houston, Texas on October 11, 1945.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband and best friend Charley Hopper of Splendora, Texas, who never left her side in her final days; sons, Troy Kneisley and wife Windy of Onalaska, Texas, James Scroggins and wife Tamra of Groveton, Texas; brothers, Mike Lockridge of Houston, John Lockridge and wife Suzanne of Independence, Mo.; sisters, Sudie Vacek and husband Paul of Angleton, and Nancy Campbell of Houston; six grandsons, Kenny Kneisley of Conroe, Clayton Kneisley of Channelview, Landon Kneisley of Onalaska, Logan Liles of Onalaska, Garrett Scroggins and wife Chelby of Groveton and Jacob Scroggins of Groveton; seven great-grandchildren, Kylie, Claire, Braedon, Grayson, Levi, Wyatt and Mattilynn; and numerous nieces, nephews and many many other special family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Betty and brother Mark Lockridge.

Graveside services are pending.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

