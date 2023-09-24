Milton Lewis “Peanut” Asher, age 56, left this world on September 19, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. Peanut was born on April 11, 1967, to his loving parents, Darrell Asher and Barbara Culver Asher. He spent the majority of his life in Dayton, with earlier years in Channelview, Texas. Peanut was a local diesel mechanic and possessed exceptional skills in his chosen field, earning the respect and admiration of many in his community.

Peanut’s passions included the great outdoors, where he found joy in hunting, fishing, and various outdoor activities that allowed him to connect with nature. His heart was also attuned to the soulful strains of old country music, which brought him comfort and solace.

In the hearts of those who knew him best, Peanut’s memory will live on. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Darrell and Barbara Asher, but leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. Peanut is survived by his daughter, Kayla Asher, and his treasured grandchildren, Cameron McCoy, Samuel Pantin, and Thomas Pantin. He is also survived by his siblings: brothers, Darrell Asher and Louie Asher, and sister, Debbie Asher, along with his nephew, Kyle Asher.

Peanut’s fellow employees and family members, who held him in high regard, will serve as honorary pallbearers, paying tribute to his life and contributions.

A graveside service in honor of Peanut Asher will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Linney Cemetery in Dayton, Texas. All arrangements have been thoughtfully coordinated by Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas, as they guide the family and friends through this difficult time.

