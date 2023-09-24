Barbara Ann Foxworth

Barbara Ann Foxworth was born March 27, 1941, in Crowley, Louisiana, to parents, Morris and Effie Guidry. She went to her heavenly home on September 20, 2023, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 82. Barbara worked many years as a substance abuse counselor where she enjoyed helping others. She was also an active member of the First Baptist Church in Point Blank, Texas. Barbara will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Effie Guidry; son, Timothy Morris McCroskey. Barbara is survived by her husband, James Sanderson; son, John McCroskey and wife Kim; grandchildren, Sean McCroskey, Caitlin McCroskey, Tyler McCroskey; great-grandchildren, Addilyn Villigan and Saige Villigan.

Visitation will be Monday, September 25, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas, from 6pm-8pm. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Point Blank, Texas at 2pm with Bro. Mickey Fountain officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Hill Cemetery.

