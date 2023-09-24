Marilyn Diana Huff

Bluebonnet News
Marilyn Diana Huff was born May 13, 1945, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to parents, W.A. Walker and Mabel Sitter Walker. She went to her heavenly home on September 20, 2023, in Livingston, Texas, at the age of 78. Diana loved her family and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with them. She was also an active member of the Beacon Bay Baptist Church in Livingston. Diana will be greatly missed by her family and by her church family.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, W.A. and Mabel Walker; brother, David Walker. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jerry Huff; son, Carl Douglas Huff and wife Deitre; grandchildren, Tiffany Sarah-Chenelle Huff, Jeffrey Abraham-Douglas Huff, Ashley Selah Huff; brother, Danny Walker; sister, Betty Lobdell.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 9am-10am at the Beacon Bay Baptist Church in Livingston with her funeral service immediately following at 10am.Bro. Lee Johnson will be officiating.

