Lynda Lee Ashmore Gilliland was born on August 7, 1945, in Liberty, Texas, to Willie Lee (Pete) and Minnie Muriel Ashmore of Liberty, Texas. She peacefully passed away on September 22, 2023, at the age of 78, in Kountze, Texas, surrounded by her family.

Lynda was a woman of great love, strength, and unwavering devotion to her family. She married the love of her life, William Morgan (Sonny) Gilliland Jr. in 1963, and they worked and raised their two daughters, Stacy and Kim in Liberty, Texas.

Lynda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Morgan (Sonny) Gilliland Jr. Lynda was also preceded in death by her dear parents Pete and Muriel Ashmore of Liberty, Texas; her son-in-law, John Vickery of Kountze, Texas, and her former son-in-law, Ryan Melancon of Hull, Texas.

Lynda’s educational journey began at Liberty High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1963, before furthering her studies at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas where she obtained her degrees in education and counseling.

Lynda’s dedication to education touched the lives of countless students and colleagues. She began her career as a teacher and transitioned to a counselor, dedicating her efforts to shaping young minds in Liberty, Texas for her entire career. Her commitment to helping others and fostering a love of learning left an indelible mark on the hearts of all her students and colleagues.

Outside the realm of education, Lynda found solace and joy in her hobbies. She found great pleasure in escaping into the pages of a good book, appreciating the power of words to transport the imagination. She also enjoyed spending cherished moments with her family, watching television, and sharing laughter and love with those dearest to her.

Lynda will be forever remembered as a woman who upheld the values of family and education with unwavering dedication. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to inspire and guide her surviving family. Lynda is survived by her brother-in-law Cam Gilliland and wife Marilyn of Liberty, Texas; her daughters, Stacy Gilliland Flores and husband Hugo of Baytown, Texas, and Kimberly Gilliland Vickery of Kountze, Texas. She also leaves behind her adoring grandchildren John Vickery, II and wife Emily of Le Mars, Iowa, Dale Leon and wife Holley of Kountze, Texas, David Flores and wife Eboni of Angleton, Texas, Cord Melancon of Baytown, Texas, Ashley Ketchum and husband Derek of Kountze, Texas, Jade Cummings and husband Koby of Kountze, Texas, Alivia Donahey and husband Dalton of Vidor, Texas, Rosel Flores of Baytown, Texas, and Cesar Hernandez of San Antonio, Texas; as well as her cherished great-grandchildren; Preston Colwick, Ethan Flores, Trenton Colwick, Miyah Turner, Zuri Vickery, Brayden Ketchum, Presleigh Diaz, Honey Leon, Abraham Nee, Mayson Turner, Navy Modzelewski, Melanie Flores, Hudson Vickery, Jiren Flores, Roman Flores, Kayden Cummings, and Rori Vickery.

In honor of Lynda’s remarkable life and to celebrate her legacy a visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 10 am at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty, Texas. A memorial service will follow at 11 am, also at Allison Funeral Service, followed by a graveside burial service at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty, Texas. The family is grateful for the outpouring of condolences and kind gestures during this difficult time.

Lynda Lee Gilliland’s presence in our lives will be deeply missed. Her unwavering love and devotion to family and education will continue to inspire and guide those she leaves behind. May she rest in peace and may her spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

