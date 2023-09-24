Adam Henicke, 43, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Baytown, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was the son of Mike and Judy Henicke, born on November 19, 1979, in Houston, Texas. Adam graduated from Ross Sterling High School in Baytown, with the class of 1999. He attended Lee College in Baytown, where he received his associate’s degree in process technology. Adam worked in fabrication as a quality control manager for more than seventeen years. He was an active member of the Anahuac Masonic Lodge #995 AF & AM.

Most would describe Adam as animated; he loved to tell stories and some more than once. If you heard one, you heard them all. He was an old soul and loyal family man with a big heart and good manners but he was always stern with an even bigger attitude. Adam was also trustworthy and giving, the first to lend a hand to others in need or give the shirt off his back.

Adam pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He was an avid rodeo fanatic who liked bull riding and helping his friend Mutt with the local rodeos. Although Adam liked to cook and grill, he would mostly talk about how he could cook and tell others how to cook. His favorite hobby of all was spending time on the porch with family and friends. Adam’s daughter Abbey was his entire world and he loved her unconditionally. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents Frank and Rosemary Henicke. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his parents Michael “Mikey” and Judy Henicke of Baytown; his daughter Abbey Henicke of Mont Belvieu; his siblings Jason Henicke and wife English of Anahuac, Cullen Henicke of Anahuac, Cory Henicke of Old River-Winfree, and Brandie Schrull and husband Greg of Baytown; his “honorary” mom Sheila Moor of Hankamer; his many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Mason Henicke, Brooks Henicke, Matt Schrull, Junior Halley Moor, Chris Traylor, and Andy Johnson. Honorary pallbearer will be Blu Baillio.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 2pm, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the First Baptist Church – Anahuac, 405 Magnolia Ave S in Anahuac. A funeral service will begin at 3pm at the church, with Bobby Baillio officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

