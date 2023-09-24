Fatal shooting in Kingwood involved man with Cleveland ties

A man with ties to the Cleveland area was taken into custody at a home on Vista Ridge Drive in the Kingwood area on Sunday after fatally shooting his wife while she reportedly was on the phone with a 911 operator.

The man, who Houston Police Department officials have not publicly named, was involved in an hours-long standoff with SWAT that began around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless confirmed to Bluebonnet News that the unnamed man is employed by the District as a special education chair.

The incident began around 5 p.m. Sunday with the first call to police coming in as a domestic violence disturbance. Hostage negotiators helped end the standoff just before 10 p.m. with the man surrendering to authorities.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

