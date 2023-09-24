Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 21, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 21, 2023:
- Hurst, Cassidy Dianne – False Report to Police
- Whalin, Ammon Ra – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wilson, Joshua Demcie – Theft of Property
- Thomas, Jessica Elaine – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Duran, Jacob John – Hold for Harris County-Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Kaderli, Forrest Glenn – Display Expired License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Hold for Harris County-Failure to Appear-Child Support