Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 22, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 22, 2023:

  • Burns, Donal Earl – Assault 
  • Green, Jason Robert – Disorderly Conduct 
  • Franklin, Tameria Yvonne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Taylor, Sherman Ray Jr. – Criminal Trespass
  • Long, John Harvey III – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Torres, Miguel – False Alarm or Report
  • Doll, Lauren – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug (three counts) (no mugshot)
  • Smith, Jarvis Juwan – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Treychaud, Simmonds – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Hines, Nicholas Deshaun – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
