Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 22, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 22, 2023:
- Burns, Donal Earl – Assault
- Green, Jason Robert – Disorderly Conduct
- Franklin, Tameria Yvonne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Taylor, Sherman Ray Jr. – Criminal Trespass
- Long, John Harvey III – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Torres, Miguel – False Alarm or Report
- Doll, Lauren – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug (three counts) (no mugshot)
- Smith, Jarvis Juwan – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Treychaud, Simmonds – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Hines, Nicholas Deshaun – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana