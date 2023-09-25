Cleveland educator arrested, charged in fatal shooting

Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman at 4311 Vista Ridge Drive about 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The suspect, James Paul Anderson, 37, is charged with murder in the 208th State District Court. Anderson is a special education department chair for Cleveland ISD.

The identity of the victim, 34, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives L. Brooks and C. Davidson reported:

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the residence at the above address and were advised a female inside the home called 911 stating her husband was threatening to shoot her. The call-taker reported hearing a gunshot while on the phone with the woman. Officers arrived and asked for the husband to step outside the house. He refused to do so, but allowed the couple’s son, 3, to exit the house.

Members of the HPD Hostage Negotiation and SWAT teams responded to the residence. After several hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered to officers without further incident.

Officers then made entry into the home and observed the suspect’s wife unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the woman deceased. The child was taken to an area hospital for observation.

The facts of the case were presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Anderson was charged for his role in the shooting and booked into the Harris County Jail.

