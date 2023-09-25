Tire crashes into windshield, killing driver at bridge construction zone near Cleveland

A Wichita Falls, Texas, man was killed Sunday evening in a three-vehicle crash near Cleveland when a tire flew off of one of the other vehicles and crashed through his windshield.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County DPS office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on SH 105/321 at Tarkington Bayou near the American Legion Hall southeast of Cleveland, the same location where crews working for the Texas Department of Transportation are repairing a bridge and have traffic funneled into two narrow lanes bordered on each side by concrete barriers or bridge railing.

The deceased man, Juan Lopez Magana, 42, was traveling southeast in a 2022 Toyota Corolla. He was following a 2017 Lincoln MKZ driven by Jeremy Lucas, 45, of Carrollton, Ky. A 2011 Chevy Silverado, driven by 21-year-old Andrew Chad Crim, of Crane, Mo., was heading northwest and pulling a trailer.

At the construction zone, the trailer veered into the path of Lucas’s vehicle and was struck, causing the tire to come off the trailer and crash into Magana’s windshield, killing him, Willoughby said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to Willoughby. The accident is still under investigation by Troopers John Broadway and Levi Wilcox.

Bluebonnet News has reached out to TxDOT in Beaumont to request that engineers take a second look at the way traffic is being funneled at the bridge repair site.

