Water and Gatorade drive boosts resources for Liberty County firefighters

After one of the most active fire seasons in recent history, sparked by a prolonged drought, Liberty County’s 16 fire departments are in need of replenishing supplies of water, Gatorade and shelf stable, nutritious snacks. Firefighters consumed copious amounts of water and hydrating drinks this summer as they battled these blazes.

In an effort to support these local heroes, the Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office and Bluebonnet News organized a successful water, Gatorade and snack drive on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty. In a four-hour collection period, they received more than 100 cases of water, 50-60 cases of Gatorade and other hydrating drinks, and several grocery bags full of individually-wrapped snacks.

It was heartwarming to see citizens stop by and give the firefighters who were assisting in the drive a word of encouragement or to thank them for what they do for the community. Two of the donors said they felt compelled to help after firefighters recently saved their homes.

David Lott, owner of Pro Tech Diagnostics and Repair in Moss Hill, and sons Tyler and Kyle dropped off 20 cases of water for firefighters on Saturday. Lott (right) is pictured with Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller, Asst. Fire Marshal Nat Holcomb and Liberty Fire Lt. Robert Edmonds.

In addition to the drinks and snacks, cash and check donations of $720 was collected with $500 of it coming from State Rep. Ernest Bailes and $100 from Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski. The money will be turned over to the Liberty County Firefighters Association and used to purchase more water and hydrating drinks in the coming days.

As the event began to draw to a close, firefighters representing many of the county’s fire departments stopped by the Hartel Building to pick up the donated items and transport them back to their stations.

Throughout the event, Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller greeted the donors. The businesses, organizations and candidates for public office that donated were:

Pro Tech Diagnostics and Repair

Bowen, Miclette and Britt Insurance

SNAP Fitness of Dayton

Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski

Attorney Michelle Merendino and husband Jared Merendino

District 18 State Rep. Ernest Bailes

Janice Holt, candidate for District 18 State Representative

Chance Maddox, candidate for Pct. 1 Constable

By Faith DHC

Outlaw Jacks

“I think the drive was very successful and we look forward to growing this event next year. I want to thank the citizens of Liberty County for participating. We will do a better job of getting the word out next year so more people can donate. We are very thankful for everything we received,” Hergemueller said.

If you missed the drive but still want to donate items or money, you can. Just make a check payable to Liberty County Firefighters Association and contact Asst. Fire Marshal Nat Holcomb to arrange a drop-off location. Call Holcomb at 832-472-7141.

Organizers of this event are already planning next year’s event, which will be held in September 2024.

Courtney Bailes, the wife of District 18 State Rep. Ernest Bailes, dropped off a $500 donation on Saturday. Bailes was unable to attend but did not want to miss an opportunity to donated to local firefighters. Pictured with her is Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller. Todd Arnold of Bowen, Miclette and Britt Insurance, stopped by with his family to donate items to the water drive for local firefighters. They are pictured with Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller and Asst. Fire Marshal Nat Holcomb. SNAP Fitness of Dayton came to the water drive with cases of items and swag for local firefighters. Some of the firefighters were given T-shirts, which they greatly appreciated. Christian Goodwin, a local educator, donated items at Saturday’s water drive. He is pictured with one of his students, Kyle Lott, who was assisting his grandmother, Bluebonnet News Publisher Vanesa Brashier, with unloading vehicles. Also pictured are Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller, and ESD 7 Fire Chief Nic Nelson and Capt. Vanessa Barrientos. ESD 2 firefighters Ryan Taylor and Anthony Ramirez stopped by to pick up donated items for their department. They are pictured with Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller. Capt. A.J. Richardson with Liberty County ESD 3, Capt. Timothy Gault with HWY 321 VFD, Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller and ESD 7 Fire Chief Nic Nelson are pictured at Saturday’s water drive in Liberty. Liberty City Councilman Dennis Beasley, who was a firefighter for Liberty Fire Department for 35 years, was happy to stop by and donate water and items to Liberty County firefighters. He is pictured with Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller (right). Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller is pictured with North Liberty County Fire Chief Bo Potter and Moss Bluff Fire Chief John Wayne Wilson. Rita Green donated items to the water drive on behalf of her church, By Faith DHC, located at 105 Virginia St., Liberty. Chance Maddox (third from left), a candidate for Pct. 1 Constable, dropped off a generous donation for firefighters on Saturday. On behalf of Janice Holt, a candidate for State Rep. District 18, was represented at the drive by Allie Smart, who dropped off cases of water for firefighters. Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski hands a $100 donation to Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller (right) at Saturday’s water drive for firefighters. Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski dropped off cases of items for Liberty County firefighters on Saturday, Sept. 23. He also gave a $100 donation. He is pictured with Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller (right). Bobbi Arnold with Outlaw Jacks in Liberty dropped off several cases of water, Gatorade and food items for firefighters on Saturday. She explained that Leslie Ball, the owner of Outlaw Jacks, is a former firefighter. She is pictured with Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller. Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness donated his time to the water, Gatorade and snack drive on Saturday. These volunteers worked tirelessly during the water, Gatorade and snack drive on Saturday in Liberty. Pct. 6 Constable West donated $40 toward the cause of keeping firefighters hydrated. He is pictured with Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller.

