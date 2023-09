The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 23, 2023:

Anderson, William – Theft of Material

Chavez, Rodrigo – Driving While Intoxicated

Gonzales Martinez, Angel Gabriel – Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License

Perkins, Ryan Lee – No Drivers License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Criminal Mischief

Reavis, Jeffery Dale – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

