The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 24, 2023:

Ellis, Christopher Dewayne – Criminal Mischief

Gaitan-Merino, Ana Carolina – Driving While Intoxicated

Lucas, Jeremy – Hold Denton County (Assault Causing Bodily Injury)

Parkman, Kiley Ranee – Bond Forfeiture; Possession of Marijuana

Sobczak, Bernard Matthew – Public Intoxication

