Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital recognized by Vizient as 2023 Birnbaum Quality Leadership Top Performer

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has once again earned prestigious recognition as a top performer in the 2023 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking, presented by Vizient, Inc. The hospital has been recognized as a top performer for three consecutive years.

For the second year in a row, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has secured the No. 2 position out of 181 members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort. This accolade is a testament to the hospital’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services, aligning with the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking criteria.

David Bernard, CEO of Houston Methodist Baytown and senior vice president of Houston Methodist, expressed his pride in the achievement, “This prestigious ranking for three years in a row is a direct result of the commitment of our physicians, nurses, and staff to achieving our vision of providing our patients with unparalleled safety, quality, service, and innovation. We put the patient at the center of everything we do. Our improvements in patient safety and quality have been built around this principle. I could not be prouder of what our amazing team has achieved,” said Bernard.

In this year’s assessment, a total of 784 participating hospitals were categorized into four cohorts for evaluation under the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking. This ranking evaluates each hospital’s performance in six crucial domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient-centeredness, and equity.

The evaluation incorporated data from the Vizient Clinical Data Base, alongside performance metrics from the HCAHPS survey and the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network.

The Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking is a valuable tool for participating hospitals and healthcare systems, enabling them to gauge their performance relative to their peers.

It also identifies the organizational structures and processes associated with achieving high levels of quality and safety across a wide spectrum of patient care activities. The recognition period for this achievement spans from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

David Levine, Group Senior Vice President of Advanced Analytics and Data Science for Vizient, commended Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital’s unwavering commitment to continuous improvement in the dynamic healthcare landscape.

Levine noted, “Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has demonstrated a high level of commitment to the continuous improvement that is necessary to succeed in today’s evolving healthcare environment. The annual ranking leverages a unique, comprehensive, and timely metrics-based methodology to recognize hospitals that achieve results on key measures that define quality patient care and delivery.”

About Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has provided Baytown and east Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties with excellent medical care since its opening in 1948. The hospital continues to grow to meet the health care needs of its growing community through an ongoing construction and renovation program that has seen the opening of a new five-story patient tower, emergency center, outpatient center and medical-surgical units. As a health care leader, the hospital is proud to have a fully integrated residency program focused on educating and inspiring future practitioners. Today, Houston Methodist Baytown provides the most advanced and innovative procedures while never wavering from its focus on compassionate care and providing a safe, patient-centered healing environment. Houstonmethodist.org/baytown.

