Lone Star College expands student resources with new Virtual Bookstore

Lone Star College is increasing students’ access to purchase textbooks, class supplies and other items through its Lone Star College Virtual Bookstore. The new service begins Oct. 1 and is designed to make buying school supplies more efficient.

“The Lone Star College Virtual Bookstore will seamlessly integrate into students’ academic journey, making it easier for them to purchase necessary educational materials,” said Jennifer Mott, LSC CFO. “Lone Star College remains committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure our students are successful.”

The Lone Star College Virtual Bookstore is a simplified resource offering hundreds of new and used books, eBooks and rentals to help students stay prepared for their courses throughout their academic year. The program, powered by TextbookX, features a Marketplace with third-party sellers. The site will also offer LSC merch and 24/7 student support.

“The Virtual Bookstore will provide a sustainable approach to education, reduce paper waste and give students more free time to study, participate in campus activities and explore other interests,” said Mott.

One new advantage is students can now have their ordered books sent directly to a designated LSC location. The new service will offer substantial financial deals and savings.

View LoneStar.edu/Bookstore for more information on the Lone Star College Virtual Bookstore. Visit LoneStar.edu/Students for a list of other student resources available at LSC.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

