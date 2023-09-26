Jack Henry Thibodeaux was born in Killeen, Texas on November 9, 1948, to parents, Willis Thibodeaux and Paulette Vrel Thibodeaux. He passed away September 22, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas at the age of 74. Jack loved the outdoors, especially fishing. You would often find him watching western movies, listening to Zydeco music, and watching WWE wrestling. In his younger years, he and his brothers had a band and they loved to dance. Jack loved his family, especially his grandkids.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Paulette Thibodeaux; and brother, Claude Thibodeaux. Jack is survived by his wife of 25 years, Faye Hall; children, Jeff Thibodeaux and Leslie, Lisa Thibodeaux and Carrie, Amanda Bianca, Schelley Wagner and Wayne, Raquel Phillips and Travis; brother, Johnny Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Cole Bianca, Brayden Bianca, Cody Hoot, Tyler Phillips, and John Wagner; great-grandchildren, Rae Anne Phillips, Tobi Phillips, and Jemma Hoot; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 6pm-8pm. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10am in the Morgan Cemetery with Dr. Lee Gruver officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be, Jeff Thibodeaux, Keith Arreola, Cody Hoot, Tyler Phillips, Travis Thibodeaux, and Ronald Felder. Honorary pallbearers will be, John Wagner, Steve Enloe, Tyson Blackburn, Lynn Williams, CD Fregia, and Charles Stolte.

