Helen Lerline Hudson, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away on September 23, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born on February 7, 1942, to Herman and Ona Roth, and her life was a testament to love, family, and cherished memories.

Helen led a fulfilling life as a rancher’s wife alongside her beloved husband, Neal. Together, they ran a successful cattle ranch, and their partnership was the cornerstone of their family’s legacy. One of Helen’s greatest joys was cooking for her family, and she was known for preparing big meals, especially relishing the tradition of Thanksgiving Dinner. Her culinary skills brought warmth and togetherness to countless family gatherings. The delicious aroma of her cooking and the warmth of her hospitality will forever be cherished by her loved ones.

When she wasn’t in the kitchen, Helen could be found outdoors, tending to her yard and soaking in the beauty of nature. Her love for the Christmas season was palpable, and she delighted in shopping at Burlington and Ross, spreading holiday cheer to her family and friends.

Among her cherished memories are the moments spent with her grandchildren, where they all shared in her legendary Biscuits and Gravy and watched soap operas together. Helen was a hero in the eyes of everyone she touched, as she had a knack for saving the day, one way or another.

Helen’s legacy lives on through her loving family. Her family was her pride and joy, and she poured her heart into nurturing each generation. Helen is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Neal Hudson, and her son, Dennis Hudson. She is survived by her loving and faithful son, Henry Hudson, as well as her cherished grandchildren, Britney Marsh, Sarah Teal, Hank Hudson, Cole Hudson, and their loving families, including great-grandchildren Hayden Marsh, Briana Marsh, Alana Teal, Hudson Teal, and great-great-grandson Tatum Marsh. She is also survived by her grandson-in-laws, Joshua Marsh and Chris Teal, and her beloved fur baby, Little Bit.

Helen Lerline Hudson’s life was a testament to the enduring power of love, family, and the simple joys in life. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her, but her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched.

