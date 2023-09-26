Audrey Louise Vardeman was born in Magnolia, Texas on July 23, 1944. She made her trip to heaven on September 23, 2023, at her home in Tarkington, Texas, at the age of 79 surrounded by her family.

Audrey and her husband Waylyn were married for 59 years. Together they had two children, Theresa Sample and Kevin Vardeman.

Audrey’s life was a testament to how much she loved her family. Everyone was always welcomed at her home. She loved jewelry especially diamonds, and Elvis was her favorite artist to listen to. She loved her grandchildren who gave her the name “Nana.”

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Willie and Audrey Cain, and little brother, Bill Cain.

She is survived by husband, Waylyn Vardeman; children, Theresa Sample and husband Lance, Kevin Vardeman and wife Cara; sister, Bobbie Curtis and husband Myron; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Robbins and husband Tristan, Colby Vardeman and wife Bonnie, Clayton Sample, Tyler Vardeman, Braden Caddenhead, Charlee Caddenhead; great-grandchildren, Eli Sample, Cash Robbins, Nikki Sample; daughter-in-law, Terri Caddenhead and husband Greg; brother-in-law, Donald Vardeman and wife Desiree; niece, Deann Curtis; nephew, Brian Curtis and daughter Madison; numerous friends and loved ones.

Audrey will be missed by everyone who she made an impact on, and through them, her memory will live on forever.

Pallbearers for Mrs. Vardeman will be Kevin Vardeman, Lance Sample, Clayton Sample, Colby Vardeman, Brian Curtis, Braden Caddenhead, Greg Caddenhead and Julio Munoz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

