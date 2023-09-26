It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John “Jack” Frederick Hart, Sr. at the age of 81 on September 24, 2023. Jack was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Jack was born in Buffalo, New York to Frederick and Muriel Hart. In 1976, he and his beloved wife Judith made the decision to move to Texas, where they would create a home and build a life together. Throughout his years in Texas until his recent passing, Jack remained a dedicated and hard worker, continuing to contribute until the age of 78.

A man of unwavering faith, Jack found solace and inspiration in attending church services. His devotion to his family knew no bounds, and he took immense pride in them. But it was his “little people” — his grandchildren and great-grandchildren — who brought him the greatest joy. Spending time with them was always a highlight in his life.

Jack had an incredible affinity for people. He could always be found engaged in heartfelt conversations, listening intently to others’ stories while sharing his own. His magnetic personality lit up every room he entered, making him the life of any gathering. For family members seeking warmth and laughter at family get-togethers, sitting next to Jack ensured an eventful evening filled with love and cherished memories.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Muriel Hart as well as his great-grandson Christopher Gatlin. He leaves behind numerous loved ones who will forever cherish his memory. His loving and devoted wife Judith Hart stood by his side for sixty incredible years. Alongside Judith are their children: son John F. Hart Jr. and wife Tammie, daughter Jill Beck, daughter Jody Massey, daughter Jerilyn Burton with husband Morgan; as well as his sister Doraine Bernier, brother Donald Hart with wife Sue.

Jack’s legacy extends to thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. Additionally, he leaves behind countless nieces, nephews, and a host of friends who were touched by his kindness and genuine nature.

The visitation for Jack will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, 11:00 am, at Holy Comforter Lutheran Church in Kingwood, Texas. The burial will follow the service at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens in Cleveland, Texas.

In honoring Jack’s memory and celebrating his life, we remember him not only for the wonderful husband and father he was but also for the genuine friend he became to so many.

