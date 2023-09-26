Dr. Michael DeLane Bearden, Sr., 79, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023, in Clear Lake, Texas, with his family by his side. He was born on November 16, 1943, in Houston, Texas, to the late Rexford and Josephine Mary Schiamara Bearden. Michael graduated from Marion High School, in Houston, class of 1961. He went on to receive his Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Education from the University of Houston.

Michael devoted his entire life to children. He began his career working for a children’s home with underprivileged children making sure they had the same opportunities that others had in the community. Michael spent the last 28 years at Hardin Independent School District, where he began teaching then later moving into the role of principal. Once he retired, he spent quality time with his family and eventually returned to the classroom for Hardin ISD. He wrote and illustrated multiple children’s books. Dr. Mike traveled to numerous school districts presenting his books to teach the importance of kindness, friendship, and acceptance through his stories of dinosaurs and other adventures.

Michael pursued many interests, some of which included writing, going to the movies, and painting. He could always be found in the garden with his beloved cats or at the corner table of a bookstore. Michael found his greatest joy in life came from spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was very selfless, with a heart of gold, and would give the shirt off his back if it meant helping another person in need. His adventurous spirit could be observed in his passion for traveling. Michael was an inspiration to so many in his life. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved him.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife and forever sweetheart Peggy Walters Bearden, of 46 years; his son Michael, Jr.; his daughter Candace Bearden; and his grandson Jared Smith. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his daughter Wendy Bearden and her husband Johnny Smith of Moss Hill; his son Matthew Bearden of Moss Hill, daughter-in-law Amanda Allison; his grandsons Justin Smith and his partner Cameron Squires of Conroe, Jonathan Smith of Moss Hill, Jaden Smith of Moss Hill, Holden Bearden of Arlington, Max Bearden of Austin, Annaleise Bearden of Austin, Brian Bearden of Austin; his brother Tim Bearden and his wife Tammy of Big Sandy; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Smith, Justin Smith, Jonathan Smith, Jaden Smith, Tim Bearden, and Baylor Bearden. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Bearden, the late Michael Bearden, Jr., and the late Jared Smith.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11 pm, on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas, 77575. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 pm, at the funeral home. A graveside service and committal will follow in Moss Hill Community Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com.

