Douglas Arthur Bruce

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Douglas Arthur Bruce

Douglas Arthur Bruce, 75, of Russellville, Arkansas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Douglas was born in Golden Meadow, LA, to his loving Parents Lester Bruce and Meona Bergeron. He was a loving husband, devoted father of three children, and good friend whose memory will remain in our hearts.

Douglas was a member of the Engineering Society and was a registered professional electrical engineer in four states, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Tennessee. Douglas worked for Entergy at their Power Plant in Russellville, AR.

In his spare time, Douglas enjoyed playing his banjo. He was an avid video gamer, and enjoyed building model boats, ships, and trains. He was a very family-oriented man who enjoyed watching movies with his family and travel with his wife. Douglas leaves behind his loving wife, Dianne Bruce, their two sons Christopher Bruce and Kyle Bruce, and his daughter Crystal Bruce. He leaves behind five grandchildren William Bruce, Robert Bruce, Elora Bruce, Alina Bruce and Kenzie Bruce. Graveside Service for Mr. Bruce will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin, Texas.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Douglas Arthur Bruce please visit our Sympathy Store.

Previous articleDr. Michael DeLane Bearden, Sr.
Next articleNyli Suzett Smith
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.