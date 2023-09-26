Douglas Arthur Bruce, 75, of Russellville, Arkansas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Douglas was born in Golden Meadow, LA, to his loving Parents Lester Bruce and Meona Bergeron. He was a loving husband, devoted father of three children, and good friend whose memory will remain in our hearts.

Douglas was a member of the Engineering Society and was a registered professional electrical engineer in four states, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Tennessee. Douglas worked for Entergy at their Power Plant in Russellville, AR.

In his spare time, Douglas enjoyed playing his banjo. He was an avid video gamer, and enjoyed building model boats, ships, and trains. He was a very family-oriented man who enjoyed watching movies with his family and travel with his wife. Douglas leaves behind his loving wife, Dianne Bruce, their two sons Christopher Bruce and Kyle Bruce, and his daughter Crystal Bruce. He leaves behind five grandchildren William Bruce, Robert Bruce, Elora Bruce, Alina Bruce and Kenzie Bruce. Graveside Service for Mr. Bruce will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin, Texas.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Douglas Arthur Bruce please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

