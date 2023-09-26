Nyli Suzett Smith, 73, of Kountze, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Nyli was born on August 7, 1950, to the late Archie Louanderson Martin and Bessie Mae Sellers in Baytown, Texas. Nyli was a faithful servant to her Lord. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Nyli enjoyed arts and crafts, crocheting, and sewing. Nyli will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Nyli is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Archie D. Martin Sr; sister, Julia “Judy” Martin; and nephew, Archie D. Martin Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister Dyli “Dy” Martin of Kountze, Texas; sons, David W. Smith and wife Wendy of Kountze, Texas, Josh A. Smith and girlfriend Tiffany of Kountze, Texas; grandchildren, Kendall Leger and husband Dyllon, Courtney Smith, Madi Smith, JT Smith; great grand-daughters, Addie Leger, Hallie Leger; niece, Lori Schuster and husband Michael of Red Oak, Texas; best friend, Mitizi; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tommy Thompson officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 12:00 pm until service time at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Nyli as pallbearers are David Smith, Josh Smith, JT Smith, Dyllon Leger, TW Riley, and Brandon Wheeler.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Word of Life Church P.O. Box742 Silsbee, Texas 77656. 409-385-6536

