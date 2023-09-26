Pct. 6 Constable’s Office to celebrate National Night Out on Thursday

By
Bluebonnet News
-
At last year's National Night Out, held by the Pct. 6 Constable's Office, participants got to visit with law enforcement personnel working in their communities and to see a helicopter up close.

The Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable’s Office will celebrate National Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 28. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood fellowship.

“National Night Out is a vital event that fosters a sense of community by bringing neighbors together to strengthen bonds and enhance safety. The commitment of the Pct. 6 Constable’s Office to National Night Out demonstrates their dedication to ensuring the security and well-being of our local community,” said Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness.

National Night Out gives citizens a chance to meet and get to know law enforcement personnel in their areas.  Police all around the country believe this is a great tool in bringing crime awareness to their communities. It is a great opportunity to get united as a community.

“Through National Night Out, neighbors can collaborate with law enforcement and other first responders, promoting open communication and trust between residents and officers. This annual event promotes crime prevention and safety awareness, empowering residents to take an active role in safeguarding their neighborhoods,” said Harkness.

The Sept. 28 event will begin be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 316 N. Blair in Cleveland.

“The Pct. 6 Constable’s Office plays a pivotal role in organizing and participating in National Night Out, underscoring their unwavering commitment to community safety. National Night Out exemplifies how a united community, alongside law enforcement, can work together to deter crime and create a safer, more cohesive neighborhood,” said Harkness.

Previous articleNyli Suzett Smith
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.