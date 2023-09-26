Pct. 6 Constable’s Office to celebrate National Night Out on Thursday

The Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable’s Office will celebrate National Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 28. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood fellowship.

“National Night Out is a vital event that fosters a sense of community by bringing neighbors together to strengthen bonds and enhance safety. The commitment of the Pct. 6 Constable’s Office to National Night Out demonstrates their dedication to ensuring the security and well-being of our local community,” said Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness.

National Night Out gives citizens a chance to meet and get to know law enforcement personnel in their areas. Police all around the country believe this is a great tool in bringing crime awareness to their communities. It is a great opportunity to get united as a community.

“Through National Night Out, neighbors can collaborate with law enforcement and other first responders, promoting open communication and trust between residents and officers. This annual event promotes crime prevention and safety awareness, empowering residents to take an active role in safeguarding their neighborhoods,” said Harkness.

The Sept. 28 event will begin be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 316 N. Blair in Cleveland.

“The Pct. 6 Constable’s Office plays a pivotal role in organizing and participating in National Night Out, underscoring their unwavering commitment to community safety. National Night Out exemplifies how a united community, alongside law enforcement, can work together to deter crime and create a safer, more cohesive neighborhood,” said Harkness.

