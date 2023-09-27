Khalid Byren Guillory, infant son of Rosshetta Cindylee and Byran Dominic Guillory, Sr., gained his angel wings on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Sugarland, Texas.

Khalid was preceded in death by his great-grandmothers Virginia Harper and Mary Bush; his great-grandfather Letlo Charles McBride; and his great-uncle Gerald Wayne McBride He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his parents; his siblings Kayla Jones of South Carolina, Byran Guillory, Jr., Rebecca Guillory, Alicia Guillory, Naomi Guillory, Thaddaeus Guillory, Melech Guillory, and Kameron Guillory all of Daisetta; his grandmother Elsa Guillory of Daisetta; his grandfather Wilbert Guillory of Eunice, Louisiana; his uncle and aunt Robert Guillory and Adrianna of Katy; his aunt Amanda of Sugarland; and Ellen and Dino Tiski; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

