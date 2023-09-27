Timmy Joe Hanley

Timmy Joe Hanley, 64, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. He was born on Saturday, August 29, 1959, in Lexington, Ky., to Garld Raymon Hanley and Walta Gilliam Hanley.

Timmy is preceded in death by his father, Garld Raymon Hanley and his mother, Walta Gilliam Hanley; brother James Bishop; sister, Donna Eades; brother Gary Eades; sister Maryann Woodard; and sister Glenda Hatfield. 

Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Jerry Hanley; brother, Charles and wife Edna Hanley; sister Andrea and husband Eric Carlsen; and sister n law Rita Bishop; daughter Ashley Powers and husband Christian; daughter Tabitha Smith and her husband Roy; his grandchildren, his fat baby (Arabella Powers), Kellis Felicity and Realynn Bolin; his special children little man and princess; numerous nieces and nephews; his special friend Pamela Starkey; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. 

