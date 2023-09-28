Dayton animal shelter full, dogs in need of new homes

The City of Dayton’s Animal Control has announced that its facility is full with dogs in need of loving homes.

Officer Hamilton at the City of Dayton’s Animal Control says, “The only thing they have to do is call the PD, make an appointment. When they pick a dog, they sign an adoption form, which just states that they’ll get the dog spayed or neutered, rabies vaccinated once it is over six months of age and that’s pretty much it.”

Due to the need for homes, all adoption fees are being waived at this time.

There are no requirements for yard space as that is up to the new pet owner’s discretion. Hamilton recommends to adopt based on what you can handle in your space, and go for something that suits your own lifestyle, such as seek out an active dog if you have an active lifestyle.

When asked her pick of all the animals in the shelter, Hamilton said she has grown fond of a Huskie dog nicknamed “Queenie” by the officers at the animal shelter. Officer Hamilton said she is her favorite because she’s good with kids, has a great temperament, loves to lay in your lap, she’s good with other dogs and has no issues with cats.

“When we picked her up, she was a rack of bones and covered with fleas and ticks,” Hamilton said. “We got her some flea treatment and cleared all that up. Now it’s just getting her up to par with food and everything. Other than that she’s the sweetest dog.”

You do not have to live in the City of Dayton to adopt, so if you live in a rural area or another neighboring city, please feel free to contact the animal shelter to inquire about these dogs. More photos are shared on the animal shelter’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daytonanimalcontrol

If you have space in your home for one or more of these animals, and would like to adopt, call 936-258-7621 to get the process started.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

