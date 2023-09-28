Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 26, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 26, 2023:
- Dabney, Elijah Rigby, III – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Grace, Kari Mlynn – Expired Driver’s License, Hold for Walker County (Probation Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance) and Hold for Polk County (Child Endangerment)
- Jimenez, Roberto Idifonso, Jr – Possession of Marijuana
- Kindla, Zeno – Theft of Service
- Maquin De Tzi, Reyna Estelma – Assault Causing Bodily Injury