Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 26, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 26, 2023:

Dabney, Elijah Rigby, III – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Grace, Kari Mlynn – Expired Driver’s License, Hold for Walker County (Probation Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance) and Hold for Polk County (Child Endangerment)

Jimenez, Roberto Idifonso, Jr – Possession of Marijuana

Kindla, Zeno – Theft of Service

Maquin De Tzi, Reyna Estelma – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

