Livingston State Park fishing piers one of 10 new projects supported by TPWD

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Inland Fisheries Division has selected 10 new projects to be supported by the Habitat and Angler Access Program (HAAP) for 2024-25. HAAP, which launched in June 2021, sponsored its first round of projects in 2022-23 and is primarily funded by the purchase of freshwater fishing licenses.

“The Habitat and Angler Access Program offers us a tremendous opportunity to support much needed fish habitat enhancement initiatives and shoreline-based access improvements, improving conservation of fisheries resources and quality of angling for Texans,” said Michael Homer, Abilene District fisheries biologist and HAAP coordinator.

The second round of projects are expected to be completed by August 31, 2025. The next request for proposals for fiscal years 2026-27 will be announced in spring 2025.

Projects selected for 2024-25 are listed below:

Fishing Pier at Lake Bridgeport (City of Runaway Bay)

Fishing Piers at Lake Livingston

MediPark Fishing Pier in Amarillo

Hill at Sims Fishing Lake Access and Habitat Project

City of Early Town Center Kayak Launches

Miller’s Pond Fishing Pier and Pond Aeration Project

Garner State Park Riparian Restoration Project

TreeFolks Reforestation Project

Iraan Riparian Restoration and Angler Access Project

Upper San Marcos River Invasive Species Control Project

“We anticipate these projects will be successful for increasing fishing access, expanding and restoring crucial habitat for important fish populations, as well as developing and fostering partnerships with various existing and potential partners who can benefit from this new program,” Homer said.

HAAP funding is awarded to support individual fish habitat improvement and angler access projects on public ponds, large reservoirs, creeks and rivers.

Funds are used to enhance angler access and improve fish habitat through efforts such as installation or improvement of fishing piers, installation of dock lighting, stabilization of banks and shorelines, and installation of erosion control features.

Other project efforts supported by this program include native plant restoration, restoration of riparian forests, deployment of artificial fish attractors, removal of non-native/invasive species and the construction of non-motorized boat launches for kayaks, canoes and other small watercraft for fishing access.

For detailed information about the projects being supported during 2024-25, visit the HAAP projects webpage or send an email to FishGrants@tpwd.Texas.gov. More information about HAAP, including future requests for proposals, can be found under the Fisheries Grants section of the TPWD Grants and Assistance web page.

