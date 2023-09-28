Nerd Con returns to Eagle Pointe Rec Center in Mont Belvieu

Get ready to get your geek on! Nerd Con is set to return to the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center (12450 Eagle Pointe Dr.) on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We couldn’t ask for a better free and fun family event in our city,” said City of Mont Belvieu Communications and Marketing Director Brian Ligon. “This event isn’t just comic books, or just sci-fi, or just anime – there’s literally something for everyone at Nerd Con. Kids, teens, and adults all have those joyful smiles and a gleam in their eye all day; it’s really fun to see.”

From its humble beginnings inside the Sam and Carmina Goss Library in 2018, Nerd Con has grown into one of the most popular pop culture conventions in Southeast Texas. The event now boasts over 80 vendors, more than a dozen celebrity guests, and draws over 1500 people to Mont Belvieu during the free one-day event each year.

What to expect at Nerd Con

When you come to Nerd Con, you can expect to have fun! From unique shopping, to amazing celebrity guests, to informative panels there’s something that’s sure to peak your interest during the event. Be sure to take a look at Nerd Con’s official website for details on the entire day.

Shopping

You are going to have your comfortable shoes – and your wallet – when you head in to walk the aisles of the Nerd Con marketplace. Artists, authors, merchants and more create the crown jewel of the Nerd Con experience. Shoppers are always on the lookout for hidden gems or the perfect geeky gift from our vendors offering unique art, vintage toys and clothing, comic books, collectables, books from independent authors, and a lot more. There’s truly something for every interest and budget.

Celebrity Guests

Nerd Con is always excited to offer our guests interactions with unique celebrity guests. Pop culture icons, reality TV stars, comic book artists, and anime voice actors all have delighted Nerd Con attendees. And, this year is no different. This year you’ll have a chance to meet:

Marc “Skippy” Price – Best known for being Michael J. Fox’s sidekick on the 80s smash sitcom “Family Ties” and for starring in the heavy metal horror flick “Trick or Treat”. And, Marc is allowing a Nerd Con first: a VIP experience. Space is limited to enjoy Marc’s private comedy show and then, after Nerd Con, you’ll be able to attend a private dinner and a screening of “Trick or Treat” with Marc doing live commentary. Get your VIP tickets now!

Keith Coogan – Star of “Adventures in Babysitting” and “Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead”

John Morris – The voice of Andy from “Toy Story”

Val Mayerik – Legendary comic book artist best know for co-creating Howard the Duck and Man Thing

Lauren Harpe – Mont Belvieu’s own star of CBS’ “Survivor”

Plus, a TON of amazing voice actors from some of the biggest shows in anime! (Pokemon, My Hero Academia, and more)

See the full celebrity guest list on the Nerd Con official website.

Panels

Take a break from the action and slip into one of our fun and informative panels. This will give you a chance to get some great insight into a wide range of topics. From discussions on movies and music, to tips for making the coolest cosplay, and great stories from our celebrity guests, you’ll find opportunities to hop into one of these great sessions throughout the day. Watch for the full panel schedule on the Nerd Con Facebook page.

Food

Chef Jerry Elmore and his team at the Grill at Eagle Pointe are cooking up a great limited menu to help when the munchies hit during Nerd Con. From full meals to quick bites, there will be something for every appetite where you can grab some grub before you head back for your next panel or celebrity meet and greet.

Both the City of Mont Belvieu and the Chambers County Library System are proud sponsors and supporters of Nerd Con. More details about this year’s event can be found at www.nerdconmb.com

