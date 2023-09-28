Thomas “Tommy” Cyrvin Lathan was born in Beaumont, Texas on May 28, 1951. On Monday, September 25, 2023, at the age of 72, he passed away peacefully at home.

Tommy grew up in Cleveland, Texas and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1969. Not long after graduating, he married Nona Holloway and they started their own little family.

Tommy worked hard for his family but also enjoyed life! He loved to play sports, fish and hunt. However, as much as he was an outdoorsman, he liked to be on the couch watching college ball or following his grands around while they played sports. His number one priority was always family and he loved them all with everything he had! It’s been rumored that he had a favorite but to this day no one knows who that was.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents William Cyrvin “W.C” and Dianne Lathan, as well as his birth mother Melba “June” Mills. He is also preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Rhett Cyrvin Lathan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Nona Lathan; son, Brian Lathan and wife Lori; daughter, Karen Williamson and husband Thomas.

Grandchildren-Brooke Lathan, Garrett Williamson and wife Kacy, Rylei Dowdell and husband Dillon, Brandon Smith & Avery Smith.

Great Grandchildren-Lucas Rhett Dowdell, Brady Cyrvin Williamson, Bristol Lynn Williamson, and Katie Beth Dowdell.

Treasured Family-Lola Mae & Herman Rhodes, Jean Holloway Puckett, Louise & Johnny McAdams, Jerrie Holloway and Stacy & Bruce Arnold. Nieces & Nephews-Russell Rhodes, Kelly Butler, Lauri Nettles, and his honorary grandchildren – Ashley Yeats and Heath Arnold, along with numerous other family and friends!

Visitation for Thomas will be held at Neal Funeral Home on September 28, 2023 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. Funeral Services for Thomas will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:00am. Interment for Thomas will immediately follow at Holhausen Darby Cemetery in Moscow, TX.

” God called your name so softly, that only you could hear and no one heard the footsteps, of angels drawing near. The golden gates stood open, God saw you needed rest, his garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best.”

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

