Shauna Lynn Smith, 67, a lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Mont Belvieu, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 4, 1955, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late Lena Bell Congleton and A.W. “Smitty” Smith, Jr.

Shauna graduated from Anahuac High School, with the class of 1974. She worked in various capacities for many years with Chambers County. In her younger years, Shauna’s true passion was being her daddy’s right hand at Smitty’s Gulf Service Station, whether it be pumping gas or changing oil, as long as she was by her daddy’s side. Shauna inherited from her mother Lena or Nana, an unwavering love for children. There were many times she took it upon herself to play the role of daycare enforcer at their in-home daycare, making sure everyone stayed in line. For many years, Shauna dressed up as Santa Claus for Christmas parties earning the name and title of Shauna-Claus.

Shauna was dedicated to her family, whom she loved unconditionally. The title of mom was one she wore with extreme pride. Her happiness knew no bounds when she embraced the role of a grandmother and was lovingly addressed as “Shotgun” by her girls. Shauna’s family meant everything to her and her two grandbabies, Sawyer and Aussie Kay were the lights of her life. Although she possessed a gentle spirit, she had the ability to make you swiftly reconsider crossing her or messing with her babies. Shauna was the true meaning of a SPITFIRE but had a true heart of gold. She would give the shirt off to anyone in need, and always made an effort to take care of others before herself.

Shauna pursued many interests, some of which included coloring, putting puzzles together, doing word searches, and playing Bingo. Her favorite pastime was talking with her friends on the phone. Shauna also enjoyed her daily trips to the post office and visiting with anyone willing to go check her mail. She was notorious for running the roads and wearing out a set of tires in record time, as she tirelessly explored every street in town, knowing the names and locations of most residents. She also had a mastery of being informed about all the happenings and affairs in the town. Shauna will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Shauna was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law Whalen Abshier. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her son Jerrod Smith and wife Katelynn; her granddaughters Sawyer Rose and Austin Kay Smith; her siblings Curtis Smith and wife Marita and Ronda Abshier of Anahuac; her “bonus” sister Dianna Casey and husband Donny of Baytown; her nieces and nephews Brooke Jacobson and husband Corey of Anahuac, Shannon Thomas and husband Robbie of Dallas, Heath Abshier and wife Amanda of Anahuac and Zachery Smith and wife Bailey of Anahuac; her “bonus” niece Keth Lewellyn and husband Jaime of Baytown; her thirteen great-nieces and nephews; and the many friends that were family to her.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A “fancy” funeral will be held in Shauna’s honor, on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the First Baptist Church – Anahuac, 405 Magnolia Avenue South. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

