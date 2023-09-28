Wane “Peanut” Bennett, 89, of Dayton, Texas, passed away, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at his residence, with his loving family by his side. He was born on December 26, 1933, in Altha, Florida, to the late Cobie and Vada Boggs Bennett.

Wane pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, hunting, watching old Western’s and tinkering. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed mowing and doing yardwork. Often, he could be found tending to his chickens, sheep and other animals. Wane was loving and hardworking, always making sure his family didn’t go without. Wane was a very private man; he knew what it took to save a dollar. He had a great sense of humor and could easily light up a room with his presence. Wane was known to be sly; he could sneak up and play a prank before you saw it coming. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved him.

Wane was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Louise Bennett; his second wife Dorothy Jean Byron Bennett of 60 years; his sons Donald Wane Bennett and Quindell Bennett; his siblings Beatrice Bennett, Cecil Bennett, Earlene Bennett Cain, Hershel Leo Bennett, Hasten F. Bennett and Steve Jefferson Bennett. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his daughters Gina Wane Bennett Patrick and husband Timothy C. of Houston, Missouri, and Dorothy Cotten and husband Ricky of Dayton; his grandchildren Daniel Wane Bennett and wife Angelia of Houston, Texas, Christopher A. Alvarez and wife Karla of Cypress, Curtis L. Speer of Dayton, and Dale Eric Speer of Dayton; his great-grandchildren Lila Hernandez of Houston, Kalena Bennett of Houston, Danielle Bennett of Houston, Audrey Bennett of Houston, Brooke Alvarez, Brayden Alvarez, Mateo Alvarez, and Emma Alvarez all of Cypress, Clarissa Faye Speer of Houston; his great-great-grandson Aiden James Hernandez of Houston; his sisters Virginia Peterson of Blountstown, Florida, Vivian Gilford and husband Gene of Panama City, Florida, and Elizabeth Bennett of Blountstown, Florida; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Bennett, Christopher Alvarez, Curtis Speer, Dale Eric Speer, Bubba Bacon, Brayden Alvarez, and Danielle Bennett.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Thursday, September 28, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 11am, at the funeral home with Pastor Clint Sylvester. A graveside service and committal will follow in Palms Memorial Park, in Dayton, Texas.

Condolences can be shared with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

