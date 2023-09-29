Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 27, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 27, 2023:

  • Aguirre, Rogelio, Jr – Display Expired License Plate, No Driver’s License, Violate Promise to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, No Drivers License
  • Manning, Melissa Rae – Hold for Walker County
  • Poore, Michael Deloy – Burglary of Building (2 charges)
  • Sanders, Brian Allan – Parole Violation
  • Cook, Trenton Chase – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 
  • Starks, Miquel Anntonio – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana
  • Concha, Mark – Hold for Harris County (Theft)
  • McGlaun, Aimee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Graves, Lamikea Micheal – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Cook, Brandon Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Flores, Juan Francisco – Possession of a Controlled Substance  (no mugshot)
