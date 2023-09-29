Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 27, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 27, 2023:
- Aguirre, Rogelio, Jr – Display Expired License Plate, No Driver’s License, Violate Promise to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, No Drivers License
- Manning, Melissa Rae – Hold for Walker County
- Poore, Michael Deloy – Burglary of Building (2 charges)
- Sanders, Brian Allan – Parole Violation
- Cook, Trenton Chase – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
- Starks, Miquel Anntonio – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana
- Concha, Mark – Hold for Harris County (Theft)
- McGlaun, Aimee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Graves, Lamikea Micheal – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Cook, Brandon Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Flores, Juan Francisco – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)