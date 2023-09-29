Patton “Pat” Ezell Jenkins Jr. was a son to 2, a brother to 5, a daddy to 3, a grand, a great and a great great grandpaw to many, a boat captain to some and a soldier to all.

Pat was born on May 2, 1939 in Collegeport, Texas, to Patton Ezell Jenkins Sr. and Lillian Opal Maddox Jenkins. He was a veteran who served in the United States Army. Pat sailed the high seas all over the world as a boat captain for many years. Pat had many famous quotes including “The Legend has begun,” and “Be a bad ass till the end.” Pat along with his famous quotes will be missed greatly as he was loved by many.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Patton Jenkins, Sr. and Lillian Jenkins; brothers, Harold Jenkins and Robert Jenkins. Left to cherish these precious memories are his loving sons, Patton Jenkins, Jerry Jenkins and wife Tammy, and Shannon Jenkins and wife Jennifer; brothers, Roland Jenkins and wife Judy, and Mike Jenkins; sister, Lynette “Sugie” Randall; his 5 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

His legacy lives on through his family and friends.

A service of remembrance for Pat will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 2:00 pm. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

