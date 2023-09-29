Liberty County residents celebrates National Night Out

Law enforcement from all around Liberty County joined forces on Thursday evening, Sept. 28, at Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland, to celebrate National Night Out.

National Night Out is a yearly event that is celebrated across the United States of America and is organized to promote community unity and neighborhood safety. During NNO, community members get to know each other better, build strong bonds of friendship, and work toward creating safer and more welcoming communities.

There were appearances by State Representative Ernest Bailes, Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader, and many others.

Cleveland High School band performs at National Night Out. State Rep. Ernest Bailes is pictured with Nichole Burch and her son, Jesse James Sumeral.

The event was full of children eager to learn more about helicopters, fire trucks, and police cars.

Booths were set up by First Baptist Church-Cleveland, Trinity Armory, Santa Bill and Pat Baker, CSI towing, Accent Care, Encompass Rehab, Pineywoods Home health, San Jacinto Kona ICE, Woodforest Bank, Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland High School-Criminal Justice, US Army, Texas Department of Criminal Justice and MET Wellness Wagon.

Several first responders had booths as well.

“In the heart of Cleveland, our community shines bright on National Night Out, a celebration of unity and gratitude. With heartfelt appreciation for Cleveland ISD, local churches, and businesses, we stand together – a testament to the strength that binds us. Special thanks to the brave first responders who not only protect but actively participate, a symbol of their unwavering dedication,” said Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness.

Families were seen bonding with local law enforcement, asking questions, and addressing concerns in their community.

Hotdogs and nachos were a part of the menu, as well as tons of candy and sweets.

“We plan to organize next year’s event as we have received good feedback from the community,” said Harkness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

