Tarkington firefighters gearing up for annual barbecue fundraiser, Saturday, Sept. 30

Tarkington Volunteer Fire Department’s biggest fundraiser of the year is this Saturday, Sept. 30, starting at 10:30 a.m., at the Tarkington VFD fire station on SH 105.

“As an all-volunteer fire department, Tarkington VFD relies heavily on donations and fundraisers, like the Annual Barbeque, to purchase equipment, apparatus, fuel, and other items needed to respond to emergencies in Tarkington and the surrounding areas. As our community grows, so does the need for the fire department,” said Fire Chief Paul Gregory.

The month of August was particularly difficult for Texas firefighters with Tarkington VFD responding to nearly a third of its yearly volume of calls in that month alone.

“This has stretched our budget to its limit,” Gregory said.

Prices for the barbecue are as follows:

Barbecue sandwich – $8

Sandwich plate – $14

One-meat plate – $14

Two-meat plate – $16

Three-meat plate – $19

Beef by the pound – $20

Half a barbecued chicken – $12

TVFD is still seeking items for its auction on Saturday, so if you want to donate an item, stop by early and drop it off. The department has already received some auction items, but more are needed. The auction begins at noon.

If you’re unable to make it to the Annual Barbeque, donations can be mailed to: Tarkington VFD 22353 Hwy 321 Cleveland, TX 77327.

