Cheryl Garrett, 58, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023. She was born on Sunday, May 16, 1965, in Conroe, Texas, to Anthony Joe Garrett and Mamie Martin Garrett.

Cheryl was also preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Joe Garrett and Mamie Garrett and brothers, Charles Allen Garrett, Tony Garrett, and Tommy Garrett. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Rusty Pethoud; son, Christopher Garrett; brother, Douglas Garrett; great niece, Harley Garrett; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and treasured friends.

Cheryl also had great love for her grandcats, Jingles and Astrid and her grandpuppy Ruskus. Cheryl will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

