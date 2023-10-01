Margie Ann Dodson Lyons, age 79, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. She was born on May 30, 1944, in Singer, Louisiana, to her parents Swede Marion Dodson and Lois Agnes Downs Dodson.

Margie lived a life full of love, adventure, and kindness. She resided in various places in Texas, including Dayton, San Augustine, and most recently, Liberty. Margie was a devoted wife to her late husband, Charles Lyons, with whom she shared 32 years of companionship and love.

Margie was a dedicated Veteran Service Officer for Liberty County for over 30 years, following in her mother’s footsteps. She retired in 2015, leaving behind a legacy of service and commitment to her community. Margie and Charles shared a passion for the open road, serving as Presidents of the Cowboy Harley Davidson Motorcycle club. They embarked on countless adventures, traveling the U.S. on their beloved Harleys, even conquering the four corners of the country together.

In her leisure time, Margie enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She was an avid shopper, a computer game enthusiast, and a crossword puzzle aficionado. She had a fondness for Mexican cuisine, especially when shared with her cherished family. Margie also found joy in the thrill of gambling, frequently taking trips to Las Vegas and Louisiana casinos.

Margie had a special bond with her furry companion, Bella, whose presence brought immense comfort and happiness into her life.

Margie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Lyons, her parents, her brother Billy Dodson, her sister June Lois Coolgrove, and her granddaughter Jenna Brooke Nicholson. She is survived by her loving son, Greg Wakefield, and his wife Ashley. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert “Bobby” Dodson and wife Kathy, Charles David Dodson and wife Laurie, sister Marion Elizabeth Walsh and husband Patrick, her grandchildren Kirby Kneale and husband Colton, Waylon Colt Wakefield, and Kenadee Gray, as well as her great-grandchild, Connor Wayne Kneale. Margie leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends who will cherish her memory.

A memorial service to honor Margie’s life will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. As we gather to remember Margie, let us celebrate the legacy of love and joy she leaves behind, and let her vibrant spirit continue to inspire us all.

