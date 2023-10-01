Michael Wayne Bortner, aged 52, passed away on September 29, 2023, in Texas City, Texas, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and remarkable technological expertise. He was born on September 20, 1971, in Channelview, Texas, to his parents Ronald E. Bortner and Patricia F. Mikeska Bortner. Michael spent the majority of his life in Dayton, Texas, where he cultivated deep roots and meaningful connections within the community.

Michael was a proud graduate of Dayton High School, Class of 1990. Following his passion for service and dedication to his country, he enlisted in the Texas National Guard, where he served honorably until 1998. His enthusiasm for technology was unparalleled, earning him the title of a computer guru. For the past 25 years, he devoted his expertise as a Computer Tech for San Jacinto College, where he undoubtedly made a lasting impact on those around him.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Michael was a man of diverse interests. He was deeply passionate about all things computer-related, a passion that fueled his career and inspired those around him. In his free time, he indulged in hobbies such as fishing, gaming, woodworking, and 3-D printing. His love for animals was evident through his companionship with his beloved dog, Bella, and the cherished memories of his late pets, Chance and Chelsea.

Michael is survived by his loving parents, Ronald and Patricia Bortner, his daughter Jessica Bortner, his brother Mark Bortner, and his nieces Katie and Leah. He is also survived by great nephew and nieces, Noah, Bailey, and Tesla along with Aunt Sheri and Uncle Ray Pankratz of Dayton. Michael’s departure leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his memory will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him.

A service to celebrate Michael’s life will be held at a later date, allowing friends and family to come together and honor his memory. All arrangements are entrusted to Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas, ensuring that Michael’s farewell is as dignified and respectful as his life was lived.

